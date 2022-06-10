March 3rd is World Wildlife Day, the day was founded by the United Nations General Assembly in 2013. This day is to celebrate and raise awareness of the world’s wild animals and plants. The theme for 2022 is “Recovering key species for ecosystem restoration,” which aims to draw attention to the conservation status of critically endangered species of wild fauna and flora

Number 5: Raul Touzon

At number five we have Raul Touzon, is a Documentary and Natural History photographer for National Geographic. In his work, he tries to convey what he refers to as “The eternity of the moment.” He has been featured in TIME, U.S News, The New York Times, and of course National Geographic.

Number 4: Ami Vitale

If this is a dream, I don’t want to wake up. A bumper crop of baby pandas walk in the grass at Bifengxia Giant Panda Breeding and Research Center in Sichuan Province, China. Photo by @Amivee #pandamonium #pandas #ipanda #babypandas https://t.co/WsTuaCeDpb pic.twitter.com/R08zP2LaeN — Ami Vitale (@Amivee) February 21, 2022

At number four we have Ami Vitale, who is an American photojournalist working with National Geographic. She is also a documentary filmmaker, educator, and speaker. She has traveled to more than 100 countries and has seen the violence and conflict of the world but also the beauty, culture, and power of nature. Her work documents the beauty and harsh realities that the world can offer to both animals and humans. Her work aims to inspire people to help protect nature.

Number 3: Suzi Eszterhas

At number three we have Suzi Eszterhas, who is a wildlife photographer that specializes in the intimate moments of family life and baby animals. She is also an author and inspirational speaker, whilst raising funds and awareness for conservation. Her work has been featured in over 100 magazines. She has traveled on all seven continents and lived in a bush camp in Africa for three years.

Number 2: Cristina Mittermeier

At number two we have Cristina Mittermeier, who is a marine biologist and photographer, who mainly documents marine life. Her work has been featured in hundreds of publications, including National Geographic and Time. She and her husband Paul Nicklen founded Sea Legacy, which is a non-profit dedicated to protecting the ocean.

Number 1: Frans Lanting

At number one we have Frans Lanting, who is said to be one of the greatest photographers of our time. He is a National Geographic wildlife photographer, author and public speaker. He has received numerous awards and according to the BBC has “set the standards for a whole generation of wildlife photographers,” with many others agreeing. He has worked on all seven continents with his mission to use photography to help create leverage for conservation efforts.

These photographers all aim to help conservation efforts and raise awareness about wildlife in big ways. But there are small ways that you can help wildlife from home, helping your local wildlife or making bigger changes to help wildlife around the world.