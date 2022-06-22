How To Cope With Your Anxiety 

There has been a lot of turmoil in recent years from the pandemic to ongoing events now. It is perfectly understandable to say that people’s mental health is not in the best place it could be in. Whether you have been dealing with mental health issues since before the pandemic or you are only just experiencing it recently due to ongoing issues, here’s how you can cope with your anxiety during these hard times.

How to 1: Don’t over-consume

It’s great to be up to date with what is going on around the world but at times it can be overwhelming hearing bad news constantly. It is perfectly ok to give yourself a break and stop looking at the news if it starts becoming overwhelming and is affecting your mental health. Whether you have a complete break from social media and the news or just stop consuming news, for the time being, is up to you. Either way, it is important to know that you can take a breath and tell people you don’t want to engage in those kinds of discussions right now.

How to 2: Try and Stay Connected

Do not put pressure on yourself but remember that there are people you can talk to during these times. Whether it be family or friends, you can take your mind off of other mental strains by connecting with people. Always do things within your social limit, if you want to talk to people but don’t want to do it in person or over the phone, remember you can always text people to stay connected. These conversations will allow you to express your concerns or provide distraction if you don’t necessarily want to talk about them right now.

How to 3: Focus on things you can do

Try not to overwhelm yourself trying to change things you maybe can’t change. What you can do is focus on the things you can do, whether it be through doing some household chores, charity work, or focusing on a hobby that makes you happy. Focusing on things you can’t change right now will only heighten your anxiety, although, it is understandable that sometimes you can’t help but think about those things. Try your best to just focus on those things that you actually can do, it doesn’t have to be a big task, it just has to be something you can handle to take your mind off of other things.

How to 4: Distract yourself

Sometimes, a good way to deal with your anxiety is by distracting yourself from the things that are causing your anxiety. Do something that you enjoy, whether it is through, watching a film, reading a book, or picking up a/continuing with your hobby. This is a great thing to do when nothing else seems to be working even if it does only bring about a temporary relaxed state of mind.

However, you want to deal with your anxiety is up to you, it is a personal journey that you need to take. Just remember that you have people you can talk to about your anxieties, whether you speak to family or friends or you decide to speak to a professional. If it is specifically about the news you are hearing about in the world then it is likely others also feel the same way. Know that your concerns and fears are always valid.