7 Unusual Date Ideas on a Student Budget

Dinner at the best local restaurant, candles, walking under stars, and sweet messages after the date are common attributes of the dating culture. But if you want to impress the most beautiful girl at a college, you should work on your strategy and go creative. Even though it may be hard to find excellent date ideas while living on a student budget, you still can come up with an unusual solution.

The Best Cheap and Free Date Ideas for Students

The truth is that most girls pay attention to your personality and not to your wallet. If you're a charismatic guy who can arrange a perfect date without spending huge sums, you'll steal the heart of a girl. So, here are seven unusual ideas that will help you impress a girl:

1. Have a picnic right in your dorm room

If you ask a girl from your college on a date, you can arrange a picnic without leaving your room. You won't have to worry about the total amount of the restaurant bill because you can buy meals at a store or use a food delivery service. Besides, you can simply watch a movie on your laptop and eat some popcorn and pizza. If you want to create a romantic atmosphere, consider buying candles and preparing a love playlist.

2. Watch the sunrise or sunset

It’s a perfect and the most romantic idea ever, and it doesn’t matter if it’s your first or fifth date. You’ll only have to choose an ideal spot where no one will disturb you, take a blanket, and enjoy the unforgettable moments of your relationships. Moreover, it’s totally free to watch the sunset or sunrise, so you won’t lose a penny. But if you want to increase intimacy, relax, and get rid of awkwardness, you can buy a bottle of wine.

3. Go to a museum

Check whether there’s some interesting exhibition at a local museum. You’ll learn many new interesting things and have a chance to enjoy a calm atmosphere. Besides, no one will grab your attention except for artifacts, so you can talk as much as you want to and have a nice time together. Attending a museum won’t cost you a lot, but it will be an exciting yet unusual date.

4. Head to the local band’s concert

You can meet a beautiful girl and ask her out for a concert to impress her. Of course, it will be costly to buy tickets to see the performance of her favorite band, but you can check the list of upcoming events in your city. Many local bands give concerts at bars, so you can have fun and listen to good music somewhere nearby.

5. Do something both of you have never done before

The academic period is the best time to experience something new in your life. For example, you can take a cooking class or a climbing class to share an exciting moment together. These memories will never leave you, and both of you will still think of this day, even in a few years.

6. Study together

Of course, you might think that it's the most boring idea ever. But if you don't have much money, you can still spend time together. Studying with the girl you like can be fun and intimate, so don't refuse to use this idea. If she doesn't know how to complete some task, you can become her hero and help her get the work done. You can also ask her to explain to you a subject she's good at, and she'll definitely enjoy it to share information with you. You two will have the chance to get to know each other better, which means that you'll be able to strengthen the connection between you.

7. Watch favorite movies together

You can have a movie marathon on a weekend, which is the chance to watch favorite films once again. You can also add a little bit of creativity and play games while watching. You can try to guess what happens next and complete different tasks if someone fails to guess, for example. Make some popcorn and prepare for the best weekend you’ll spend with your girlfriend.

As you can see, these ideas are incredibly simple and cheap or even free. The truth is that the best way to win the girl's heart is to spend time with her, make her laugh, and show sincerity. If she likes you, she won't think about your money – she'll love your personality.