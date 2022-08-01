Top 10 Ways to Always Look ‘On Point’

Looking put together at all times does not require any professional stylist. But, there are some tips and tricks that every girl should know if she wants to look her best always. From choosing your colors to going monochromatic or just adding some trendy accessories like sunglasses or a hat to the outfit, looking your best can be that easy. So, have a look at some of the tips & tricks that will help you achieve that Instagram fashionista look every day.

1. Color Combinations

One of the ways to make your outfit stylish is to focus on 2 main colors and build the entire outfit according to them. You can choose to wear black & white or gray & yellow, or like in the image above blue & orange, and look put together.

2. Wearing Sets

Another trick for looking extra fabulous is to wear matching sets. This way your outfit will look both professional and fashionable but, also as if you have put a lot of effort into it too. So, go for matching sets because they will have you look perfect at all times.

3. Get A Blazer

With a versatile item like a plain black blazer, you are always god to go. Just put it over your daily outfit and it will give it just that little extra something. Plus now in the colder months, a blazer on top of your favorite jumper will also give you some extra warmth but don’t forget your coat in case you are going out.

4. Go Monochromatic

Going monochromatic is the best way to look put together and extra sophisticated. From all of the tips & tricks on how to look put together, the monochromatic look is something everyone can pull of. This kind of outfit will make you look like you know your fashion and have a great sense of style.

5. Wear The Jacket Just Over Your Shoulders

A very simple thing you can do to look extra stylish is to wear your jacket over your shoulders. Many celebrities and stylish people love wearing their jackets this way, So, give it a try because this little styling tip can make a huge difference.

6. Layer Your Clothing

Now that we are getting closer to winter, layering your clothing will keep you warm. And if you style it in a fashionable way, it will make you look like a street style star. So, if you are not ready to say goodbye to your summer dress then wear it with a turtleneck and put a jacket or coat on top for the warmth.

7. Tuck Your Shirt In

Something simple like tucking your shirt in, at least a bit, can make your outfit look completely different. Tuck it in and you will instantly look more professional and put together. But, if you prefer a more laid-back look then just tuck the front of your shirt in and create a laidback and yet put-together outfit.

8. Wear A Hat

Wearing a hat is just that little glamorous detail that gives your outfit a touch of sophistication. There are so many hats to choose from, so you will surely find 1 or 2 to incorporate into your outfits. Plus, during winter a hat will keep you warm.

9. Trendy Sunglasses

Sunglasses? Yes, a little detail like sunglasses can make you look more put together. You can choose to wear some big black ones for a glamourous touch or aviator style sunglasses to make your outfit more rocking. There are many types of sunglasses and each has its own favorites so, start wearing them because they will bring your outfit to another level.

10. Don’t Be Afraid To Wear Bold Colours

Wearing bold colors will have you look like someone who knows how to make a great outfit. So, don’t be afraid to wear that bright colored shirt or blazer. Incorporate that pop of color into your outfit because it will give the outfit that extra spice.