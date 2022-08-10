The 5 Most Effective OCD Treatments for a Better Life

OCD can feel like a neverending cycle of self-sabotage. It tricks you into believing intrusive thoughts, leading to harmful compulsions.

You’re not the only one.

Approximately 1-2% of the population lives with OCD.

It may not seem like a lot, but that roughly adds up to over 1 million people across the globe.

This disorder causes frequent high levels of anxiety, making it difficult to navigate the day-to-day.

Whether you’re constantly cleaning or worrying about a relationship, OCD can impact any area of your life.

So, what do you do after learning about this diagnosis?

OCD treatment varies depending on the individual and what a professional recommends.

From medication to various therapies, there are several ways to receive support when living with this disorder.

In any case, treatment for OCD is accomplished by embracing the discomfort felt when triggered and becoming comfortable refraining from negative actions.

With consistency and commitment, a new way is possible.

Let’s look at the foundation of therapy itself and discover the framework for treatment.

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

When considering treatment for mental health, talk therapy, or Cognitive Behavioral Therapy

usually comes to mind.



CBT is one of the most common and effective types of therapy for those struggling with mental health conditions, including OCD.

Other forms of therapy build a foundation based on CBT, making it an essential part of many treatments.

It focuses on present issues both within the mind and body as well as other external factors that contribute to personal wellbeing.

CBT helps you deal with negative thoughts and emotions while learning how to better manage your problems and change unhelpful behaviors.

“Where attention goes, energy flows”

Shifting your attention from self-destruction and harmful beliefs to ones that help you is the key component of CBT.

In a session, a therapist holds space for everything to come up and assists in a shift of perspective.

This allows you to reframe your experiences to better maneuver through difficult moments.

Medication is often paired with CBT-based therapies because of the anxieties that arise while confronting hard emotions and feelings. We’ll cover more on medication later on.

Your own cooperation is vital in the treatment process. A therapist can do their best to help you, but ultimately they need your help too.

CBT is offered in multiple forms, most commonly individual in-person sessions. Online appointments are also available, as well as group CBT sessions.

Your general practitioner can help refer you to a provider that best suits your needs, and be on your way to wellness.

Next, we’ll look at the more effective form of CBT.



Exposure Response Prevention Therapy (ERP)

While talking through your issues is extremely helpful, what about actually handling triggers and compulsions when they arise?



Exposure Response Prevention therapy is a form of CBT that aims to safely delve into triggering experiences and shift the behavior that follows.

The aim here is not just to leave you feeling worse than before, but to allow you to explore the feelings and thoughts that arise in these moments.

ERP works in two parts: Exposure & Response Prevention

In the Exposure phase, the therapist exposes you to your trigger.

This is where you confront your issues head-on, noticing the sensations, urges, thoughts, and feelings that come through your mind and body.

Typically, these confrontations start small and build over time, so you’re not left critically overwhelmed and stop treatment altogether.

Instead of trying to run and hide, the therapist guides you through your triggered states and helps you disrupt the next phase of the OCD cycle: engaging in the compulsion.

How you respond to triggers is the key to Response Prevention .

Compulsions are essentially automatic reactions to triggers. They are ultimately confirming the need to cope with the perceived stressor.

Instead of engaging in the typical negative reaction, the therapist intervenes and acts as a disruptor.

This gives you an opportunity to replace it with a more helpful and positive response, rather than a harmful reaction.

Let’s take a look at another effective OCD treatment plan, medication.



Medication

Since you’re likely to encounter stress and anxiety in the process, medication is an important part that plays a big role in a successful OCD treatment plan.

Approximately 30% of patients don’t complete treatment because of the anxiety it creates, so it’s essential medication is in the process.



With this combination, you’re more likely to experience more straightforward sessions, resulting in a better quality of life as time goes on.

First and foremost, talk with your general practitioner or psychiatrist about getting on medication.

They can help determine the best treatment plan depending on the type and intensity of your symptoms.

Your doctor will work with you to figure out the type of medication and dosage that works the best.

There’s a certain stigma around taking medication that should be addressed.

Certain situations may be fine for one person but may cause an extreme reaction in another.

We operate from a chemical level, so when imbalances occur, it can make matters worse for managing stress.

This does not mean there is anything “wrong” with you, rather, it’s a tool to help balance your chemical make-up.

Since everyone is different, it may take time and patience to figure out the right medication for you.

And of course, considering what is best for you is just as important as a professional’s suggestion.

With the foundational therapies in place, what else is possible for support?

Support Groups

While professional one-on-one therapies are effective, it can feel like a breath of fresh air when surrounded by people who really understand what you go through.

Support groups, or group therapy, serve this purpose.

With a support group, you gather with a facilitator or therapist and a small group of people who also struggle with OCD.



In this space, you are encouraged to share your experiences, wins, losses, and receive support.

Empathy and shared experience facilitate an environment of safety and understanding, different from a professional/patient dynamic.

It’s important to note that support groups are not necessarily a substitute for one-on-one therapy. Rather, they serve as a community network that offers additional benefits to a treatment plan.

Finally, we’ll cover the last effective treatment for OCD.

Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT)

You might have heard about the practice of mindfulness.

Practicing mindfulness is about staying present and acting as a loving witness to your thoughts, feelings, sensations, and external environment that dictate your experience.

Mindfulness is a core foundation for Acceptance and Commitment Therapy.

“We as a culture seem to be dedicated to the idea that ‘negative’ human emotions need to be fixed, managed, or changed—not experienced as part of a whole life.”

Writes the founder of ACT, Steven C. Hayes.

This type of therapy is used to treat a variety of mental health conditions as well as physically related disorders.

ACT is broken down into 6 core processes:



Acceptance

Accept your entire experience for exactly what it is without trying to change anything.

Cognitive Defusion

Similar to ERP, this process aims to take a step back from your automatic responses and change the way you react.



Being Present

This is where mindfulness comes in. Clarity of mind without judgment is key in this step.

Self as Context

The realization and practice that your self and identity extend beyond thoughts, feelings, and experiences.

Values

Choosing to implement a different value system rather than the ones that cause stress.

Committed Action

With a step-by-step approach, committing to change and growing for the better is what propels you forward.

Conclusion

If you need help finding a therapist or provider, you can talk to your primary care doctor for a referral or research online.

Remember, there are many ways to treat OCD, it’s just about finding the right combination of tools and practices that suit your unique needs.

A better way is possible, so take that first step and commit to improving your well-being, however is best for you.