4 Hairstyles That Are Perfect For Fall

As fall is quickly approaching and the weather gets chilly, many fashion enthusiasts grow more and more excited as the time approaches. Fall time has been the birth of many beautiful fashion choices, and lots of people are growing more and more excited as the time comes to showcase fall-centric outfits, makeup looks, and, most complex, hairstyles.

However, one has to ask: what are the proper hairstyles that one can sport for fall? Sure, the weather is cool enough to just leave your hair down but some people like to see the changing season as an opportunity to add a little pizazz to their style, and if you’re one of these people, you’ve come to the right place; here are four different and easy hairstyles that you can recreate to add some (pumpkin)spice to your wardrobe.

1. Pigtails

A rather simple hairstyle that young girls everywhere have been sporting since childhood, pigtails are a simple yet cute style that you either wear as braids, or you can even wear them loosely. Because of the simplicity of the pigtails, you’re able to utilize different accessories such as hair clips or barrettes, which can add some flair even the plainest of hairstyles. Overall, pigtails are cute, yet simple, and are perfect for day when you want to look cute, but you don’t have the time or energy for super-fancy styles.

2. Chignon

Trust me, that is what this style is called. A chignon is similar to a bun, but it’s a tad more sophisticated. However, as daunting as it might seem, it’s still a simple hairstyle that anyone can rock. Here’s how you can sport one: pull your hair into a ponytail, vertically twist the ponytail upwards, then clip it in place with a claw clip. After that, you have a sophisticated yet easy hairstyle that you can rock at any fall activity!

3. Curtain bangs

While this hairstyle is something that has been the most popular in the 90s, curtain bangs have recently made a huge comeback that has had everyone rushing to the salon. Curtain bangs are bangs that are parted down the middle and are swept to each side, which frames the face like a curtain frames a window. Not only are curtain bangs the easiest bangs to manage and they don’t need regular trims like other kinds of bangs, they look good with any sort of hair type and they’re flattering for practically every face shape!

4. Space buns

Who says fall hairstyles can’t be out of this world? Space buns are a casual yet unique hairstyle that combines 90s vibes with a modern look. It’s a fun yet cute way to express your creativity and your quirky personality. The best part is, much like curtain bangs, this style works for practically every sort of hair type, no matter how you might wear your hair! You can even wear the buns however you want: you can wear them all pristine and clean, or, for a cooler look, you can wear the end hairs untucked and loosen a few pieces of hair at the front/