5 Teenage Driving Mistakes That Cost You Money

If you have a teenage driver in your household, chances are you’re well aware of the high costs that come along with insuring them. But did you know that there are certain driving mistakes that can cause their rates to go up even higher? In this blog post, we’ll discuss five of the most common teenage driving mistakes and how you can avoid them.

1. Not Wearing a Seatbelt

One of the easiest ways to avoid an increase in your insurance rates is to make sure everyone in your vehicle is properly buckled up. This includes both you and your teenage driver.

Wearing a seatbelt not only protects you and your family in the event of an accident, but it also demonstrates to insurance companies, like Allstate auto insurance, that you’re taking safety seriously. And the lower your risk, the lower your rates will be.

2. Speeding

Teenagers are notoriously known for pushing the limits when it comes to speed limits. But what they may not realize is that getting caught speeding can result in points on their license as well as an increase in their insurance rates.

To avoid this, make sure your teenager knows the speed limit and sticks to it. They may not like it, but it’s better than paying more for insurance.

3. Rolling Through Stop Signs

We’ve all been there before. We’re driving along and we come to a stop sign, but there’s no one around so we just roll right through it. After all, what’s the harm in that?

Well, actually, there is quite a bit of harm that can come from rolling through a stop sign.

First of all, it’s against the law. You may not get caught every time, but if you do get caught you could be facing a sizable fine.

More importantly though, rolling through a stop sign can be extremely dangerous. Even if there’s no one else around, you never know when someone might pull out into the intersection or come around the corner.

If you get caught, you could be facing a fine as well as an increase in your insurance rates.

By taking the time to come to a full stop at a stop sign, you’re helping to keep yourself and others safe on the road.So next time you’re tempted to roll through a stop sign, resist the urge and come to a complete stop instead. Your wallet will thank you later.

4. Distracted Driving

Texting, talking on the phone, eating—we’ve all done it behind the wheel at one time or another. But distracted driving is no joke. In fact, it’s one of the leading causes of accidents among teenage drivers.

If you want to avoid seeing your rates go up, make sure your teenager understands the dangers of distracted driving and pledge with them to keep their hands on the wheel and their eyes on the road.

Distracted driving is dangerous for a number of reasons.

It increases the risk of accidents. When drivers take their eyes off the road to text or look at their phone, they are more likely to miss something important, like a stop sign or a pedestrian crossing the street. This can lead to serious accidents. Distracted driving can lead to traffic tickets and other penalties. In many states, it is illegal to text while driving, and drivers who are caught doing so can be fined or even lose their license. Distracted driving can be expensive. Accidents often result in costly repairs, and traffic tickets can add up quickly.

For all these reasons, it’s important to remind your teen to stay focused while behind the wheel.

5. Tailgating

Tailgating is a dangerous driving behavior that happens when a driver following another vehicle gets too close. The driver behind is not allowing enough space between their vehicle and the one in front of them, increasing the risk of a rear-end collision.

This can happen for many reasons, such as poor visibility, distraction, or simple impatience. Regardless of the reason, tailgating is always unsafe and should be avoided. Drivers should always leave plenty of space between their car and the one in front of them, and should never follow too closely.

If you find yourself being tailgated by another driver, the best thing to do is to move out of their way to allow them to pass.

Tailgating is dangerous for two reasons: first, because it increases your chances of being involved in an accident, and second, because it’s often seen as a sign of aggression by insurance companies (which translates into higher rates).

So if you want to keep your rates low, make sure your teenager understands the importance of leaving plenty of space between them and the car in front of them.

As a parent of a teenage driver, it’s important to be aware of the various mistakes they could be making that could cost you money in terms of higher insurance rates. By avoiding these five common mistakes—wearing a seatbelt, speeding, rolling through stop signs, distracted driving, and tailgating—you can help keep your rates low and ensure your teenager stays safe on the road.