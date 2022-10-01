Microcement Art

Microcement is a coating used for walls, countertops, and floors to transform the appearance and increase the resale value of properties. The total thickness of the Microcement is around 2 mm. Also, you can add your creativity and use different finishes and colors based on your preference to complement other decors of your space. Besides, you can apply this coating on ceramic tiles, cement grout, glass, or OSB boards. The Microcement coating can suit all environments and covers fissures and joints quickly while offering a practical and stylish solution. You can consider Microcement coating to transform the look of your walls, ceilings, counters, kitchens, showers, and bathrooms. Besides, it can be the best option for your swimming pool.

The latest Microcent art decorative designs can complement any contemporary home. You can create your design and consider beautiful patterns to make your home more appealing. Yes, this coating is flexible and offers enough scope for users to use their creativity and add a unique touch and classic feel to their interior and exterior. Keep reading if you want to know more about Microcement and how it can change the look of your space.

Microcement Designs

Microcement offers infinite decorative solutions, and the flexibility makes it a preferred choice for several applications. The usage ranges from stairs to furniture clad to swimming pools. You can consider using this decorative coating in your indoor and outdoor spaces. Besides, you can choose from customizable textures, colors, and designs and add elegance and distinct style to your indoor and outdoor settings.

The finished result will create a seamless, smooth, and durable surface. Apart from that, the maintenance requirement will be minimal. The coating features high adhesive properties to ensure excellent bonding to different substrates. You can use it internally and externally in architectural applications when sophistication and a creative feel are your objectives. You can use this coating on glass, natural stone, and ceramics and create beautiful patterns. Here are a few ways you can use your creativity while applying Microcement.

Urban Look

Microcement can develop a minimalistic urban look for brands to achieve a gritty appeal. Since it is available in different colors, you can create a streamlined appearance to match the unique aesthetic and combine a few statement furniture pieces. You can have countless design options to create a commercial environment.

Stone-cold Glamour

Microcement can appear cold and create a luxurious appeal while adding warmth instantly with appropriate decors. You can use this coating on different surfaces and add your creativity to create beautiful patterns and designs.

Beautiful Walls

You can use colorful finishes and the latest styles to create a practical and beautiful setting. The flexibility feature will enable you to try whatever you want and get perfection with creativity.

Conclusion

Microcement is a unique coating that creates endless possibilities for creativity and decoration. You can use this coating to create a seamless surface and choose from many decorative finishes to complement other decors of your space. You will find your surface waterproof with this application. In brief, Microcement is a versatile and flexible coating that can transform the look of any setting.