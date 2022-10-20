Buenos Aires: the best place to learn and relax

If you are reading this, you probably already know how important it is to learn a second language, and you want to be part of the privileged group known as BILINGUAL people. Of course, you are aware that Spanish is undoubtedly one of the most popular languages to learn.

We can say that having these facts in mind, we can say that you are halfway to being bilingual, but there are some key aspects to consider before diving into the Spanish sea. Once you know what language you want to learn (in this case, Spanish), you should decide how to learn it. The best way to do it is by traveling to a Spanish-speaking country and being surrounded by natives. That way you will learn in class and while you go around the city. Moreover, being part of the daily lives of Spanish speakers helps you understand their culture better, and, as a result, you will use their language more effectively. Remember: culture is essential to have excellent communication.

So far, you know that you want to know a second language, and you are convinced that Spanish is an attractive option and that learning it in a native environment is highly beneficial. Congratulations! Now we have to narrow your options more since plenty of countries speak this fantastic language, and you have to decide where to go. One of the destinations most chosen to learn Spanish is the busy and lively city of Buenos Aires. This is the capital city of Argentina, and there you can find people from everywhere and a wide range of activities that will make your stay even more enjoyable.

A city like this one has many language schools and, of course, there is an Expanish Buenos Aires with a wide range of courses waiting for you. We recommend you research what kind of language course suits you best. Do you want a short course? A long-term course? Do you want a group course or private lessons? Alternatively, a combination of both? Every option is possible; each one will have its pros and cons. Think about your needs and what rather course you will enjoy most. Once you make up your mind, get ready to learn Spanish Buenos Aires and have one of the most beautiful experiences of your life.

Buenos Aires is much more than a place where you can learn Spanish; it is a city full of culture, musical events, parties, bars, books, and fun. Yes, it has an option for every taste. No matter if you like nature or nightlife, tango or rock, and roll, reading or dancing, Bueno Aires will find its way to amuse you and make you fall in love with it. Do not try to resist; you will be enchanted anyways.

We know that there is always time for a massage, right? Being in a foreign country surrounded by a language you are just learning and having so many things happening around you simultaneously can be tiring and a little bit stressful. That is why we list the best spas in Buenos Aires.

Cielo Spa: This spa is located at Retiro in an emblematic mansion, which offers beauty treatments and relaxing massages. You can choose from aromatherapy to grape oil and circuits from one hour to a half. As the name suggests, you will feel you touch the sky.

Vitrum: The spa is located in the heart of Palermo Hollywood, a part of the city you must visit. Vitrum offers a sauna, heated pool, and gym. You can add food, sparkling wine, and fruit and get an excellent massage. Again, you will be overwhelmed with beautiful options, but do not worry; you will finish the day relaxed.

Spa Hotel Boca Juniors: This spa belongs to one of the essential soccer clubs in the country, but it is open to everyone. The resort is decorated with blue and gold (the soccer team colors), and it offers water circuits, a heated pool, a gym, a solarium and a massage. If you choose this option, we recommend visiting Boca Juniors’ Stadium and being part of that Argentine passion.

Spa Faena Hotel: This elegant spa is located in the exclusive area of Puerto Madero. Here the focus is on balance between body and mind; every circuit offers different therapies that take care of you physically and spiritually. Each package lasts between four and eight hours and is worth every minute.

Nivel 23: This spa is in the center of the city, and apart from offering beauty treatments and a wide range of massage options, it has an astonishing view that makes the experience even more relaxing. This spa has a swimming pool on the 23rd floor and a terrace where you can see the main avenue. Relax and feel that you can fly!

As we told you before, Buenos Aires has the perfect option for every kind of person and the right place for each plan. Buy your plane ticket and get ready to be part of the fast pace of Buenos Aires. You will learn with excellent teachers, laugh with wonderful people, read in incredible libraries, dance until late, relax in elegant spas, and get excited in every corner of the city. Probably, all on the same day. Choosing Buenos Aires will transform you not only linguistically but also personally.

Once you live in this beautiful city, a particular part of you will always belong to it. After your language learning experience, you will leave the town feeling a bit Argentine because the passion for this country is positively contagious. So, what are you waiting for? Pack your clothes, book a plane and let the adventure begin.