Every year we all get invited to all these holiday meals but no one knows what to show up with as a thank you and contribution to the party. It’s easy to grab a cheap bottle of wine or bring a cute set you find at Marshall’s but what’s even better is taking some of the hardship off of the hosts. By bringing a dessert or a side you add to the festivities and make sure that everyone gets fed. Here are three super easy but very delicious recipes to help you figure out what to bring this year.

Perfect Chocolate Chip Cookies

This is hands down the best chocolate chip cookie recipe that you will ever make. It can be simple to show up with cookies but it is always a staple. If you want to switch any of this up we suggest adding holiday M & M’s or frosting in between two cookies to make cookie sandwiches.

Ingredients:

– 1 bag of semi sweet chocolate chips

– 2 Eggs

– 2 tsp vanilla extract

– 3/4 cup brown sugar

– 3/4 cup cane sugar

– 2 sticks soft salted butter

– 1 tsp baking soda

– 2 1/4 cups flour

– 2 tsps. salt

Let’s Bake: Begin by softening your butter and mixing that with brown and white sugar. Mix this for 3 minutes until fluffy. Then add your eggs and vanilla and mix until well combined. In a separate bowl mix your dry ingredients. Slowly add the dry to the wet and mix until dough forms. Add chocolate chips and fold in. Scoop onto a baking tray and bake in the oven at 350 degrees for 7 minutes. Cookies might look underdone but allow to cool and transfer onto a plate or rack.

Stuffed Mushrooms

This is a perfect recipe to bring because these can be used as a side or an appetizer. They go great with food and are strong enough to be on their own.

Ingredients:

– 10 oz pack of baby bella or white mushrooms

– 1 cup bread crumbs

– 2 tbsp parsley

– Salt and Pepper

– 1/2 cup Veggie broth or chicken broth

– 1/2 cup parmesan cheese

– 1/4 cup chopped sun-dried tomato

Let’s Cook: Begin by wiping all the mushrooms clean with a paper towel then remove the stem and set on a baking tray or in a baking dish. Mix all the other ingredients in a bowl. Fill the inside of each mushroom with the mixture and add a small pat of butter or drizzle of olive oil to the top of each. Place in the oven at 375 degrees for 20 minutes or until the mushrooms are cooked and the top is golden.

Creamy Mashed Potatoes

Getting mashed potatoes just right can be tricky. But with this recipe, you are guaranteed to win over the crowd.

Ingredients:

– 5 large potatoes

– 1/2 stick of salted butter

– 1/2 cup whole milk

– Salt and Pepper

– 8 oz pack of cream cheese

Let’s Cook: Begin by removing the skin of all your potatoes, chop them and place them in a pot with water. Boil the potatoes on a medium-high heat until they are tender. Remove from the heat, drain, and add the rest of the ingredients to the pot. Mash the potatoes with a potato masher or mix with an electric mixer. Add salt and pepper to taste and more milk if necessary.