Danish brands to check out during Black Friday

Black Friday in Denmark has gotten bigger and better. Many Danish people now save the better part of their shopping till the end of the year sales. As interesting as black Friday deals are in Denmark, there is a need for you to know the brand to check out to have a memorable Black Friday experience.

Read this article to the end. I have compiled a list of the best Danish brands that have the best black Friday deals in Denmark.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday originated from America. It is the Friday after America Thanksgiving day where all American retailers sell their products at a ridiculously cheaper price.

Black Friday is one of the busiest shopping days in the United States. It is marked by massive crowds and discounted prices that mean the beginning of the Christmas shopping season.

Black Friday events in the United States date back to 1932. There are two ideas as to the origin of the name Black Friday, the first one is thought to have originated in Philadelphia, where it was used to describe the burden of traffic that left black track marks on roads. The second claims that Black Friday may also have stemmed from business accounting in the 1930s. During this time, businesses noted losses using red ink and their profits in black ink. Therefore, Black Friday may have been used to imply that businesses became profitable on this day as they go from being in the red to the black. Black Friday is the fourth Friday of November or the day after Thanksgiving Day in the US.

Black Friday in Denmark

Though Black Friday has been in existence for decades, it only became a part of shopping culture in the Nordic region including Denmark in 2013. Since then, Danes have always capitalized on the mouth watering black Friday deals to shop their favourite needs. We all like it cheap.

Danish brands to check out on Black Friday

Ganni

Where would we be without Ganni? Honestly, it’s almost hard to imagine what the fashion landscape looked like before it became so ubiquitous. But the fact that it’s so popular hasn’t deterred anyone from shopping for the brand.

There are so many to choose from. For a while, it was all about the collars and puff sleeves, but now we’re so into the playful denim. If you will be shopping on Black Friday, Ganni is a brand you should check out.

Ecco

The Danish shoe manufacturer and retailer ECCO was founded in 1963 and now sold in more than 90 countries. The shoes from ECCO are made of quality leather and with high comfort. Ecco makes not only shoes but also bags and accessories.

Black Friday shopping is never complete without shopping at ECCOS

Lego

Lego is a brand that every kid around the world loves and has been selling billions of bricks worldwide.

The company was founded in Billund in Jutland more than 85 years ago, and the headquarters is still here. We can really recommend visiting the new Lego House where you can discover everything about the famous bricks.

You can also visit the first Legoland in the world, which was built in Billund in 1968 and this top 3 biggest attraction in Denmark has attracted millions of tourists over the years. They should be in your shopping list.

Pandora Jewellery

Pandora, founded in 1982, sells its jewellery all over the world, and is one the most prominent jewellery brands in the world, and is sold in more than 20 countries North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. If you will be buying jewellery on Black Friday, then Pandora should be on your brand list.

Carlsberg

Carlsberg is one of the most known brands among beer geeks around the world. This world-famous brewery was founded in 1847 by Jacob Jacobsen and started to export its beers in 1868 and the headquarter is located in Copenhagen where today you can visit a very interesting Carlsberg museum and get to know about their brewery and their beers. Drink in a cheap pocket. The Carlsberg black Friday deal is a good way to enjoy the festive season.