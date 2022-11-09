Top 5 travel destinations in Finland

The world is full of iconic travel destinations, and updates popping up on social media urge us to travel and visit all the wonderful places we see.

The country of Finland is not an exception. It's beautiful, spectacular, and picturesque and images from this Nordic country have attracted visitors from all over the globe. We've listed five top holiday destinations in Finland for you, that does not disappoint.

Porvoo – fall in love with this charming little town close to Helsinki

Porvoo is one of the most picturesque and instagrammable urban destinations in Finland. Porvoo is the second oldest city in Finland and the old town hall was built as early as 1763-64.

Located about an hour’s drive from Helsinki, Porvoo has been one of the most popular summer destinations due to its charming Old Town and history as well as the proximity to the capital. Old Porvoos’ colorful houses, narrow cobbled streets, charming cafés, and small boutiques create an atmosphere that attracts visitors year after year. For foodies, the beautiful riverbank with its many highly acclaimed restaurants is a great place for lunch or dinner.

Lapland – Spend the night in a glass igloo watching the Aurora Borealis

In many locations in the northern parts of Finland, you can find glass huts or igloos where you can spend the night watching the magnificent Aurora Borealis – the northern lights. The most famous place to visit is Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort in Saariselkä near the town of Kittilä. In winter you have freezing temperatures, skiing, snowmobiles, and dog sleighing to look forward to. This is truly a magnificent part of Finland, and should not be missed.

Hanko – the elegant seaside resort town that wakes up in summer

If you are dreaming of a laid-back but still elegant seaside life you should head to Hanko, Finland’s southernmost city. Located on the coast of the Gulf of Finland, Hanko is a summer town with miles of sandy beaches, three lighthouses, and picturesque islands that you can visit by boat or by booking a cruise. On the Casino beach, the nostalgic bathing huts are one of the most photographed spots in the summer town. Hanko has an annual tennis tournament and a sailing regatta, that both draw crowds to this little town.

The Finnish national scenery and the land of the thousand lakes can be found in Koli

Depicted by many artists and written about by many poets, Finnish nature doesn’t get any more beautiful than Koli. Located in Lieksa, in northern Carelia, Koli is the highest mountain in the region.



It offers great views over lakes and forests, untouched nature, and spectacular scenery. The Koli National Park offers both summer and winter activities for all ages. On top of the mountain, you can find a hotel and a spa with amazing views.

Old town Rauma – the picturesque UNESCO World Heritage site

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Old Rauma is a charming place to visit. It is the largest coherently preserved wooden town in the Nordic countries. In total, the protected neighborhood comprises more than 600 buildings, some of which date back to the 1700s. Old Rauma became a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1991.

The colorful wooden houses and old cobbled streets of Old Rauma create a unique atmosphere in this summer destination. The narrow streets are lined with cute shops, restaurants, cafés, museums, and artists’ workshops.