The 9 Wellness Fads I Actually Ended Up Hating

Sometimes it’s actually okay to say, “ya know what, that sucked,” and keep on going with your life. I feel like now more than ever we’re being pressured to pretend like things are working, or enjoyable, or even worth it, and sometimes, they aren’t.

After quite a few posts ranting and raving about things I found and initially loved, I thought it was time to take a step back and rehash some things that it turns out I really didn’t like, whether I wrote about them previously or not.

Here is my list of wellness fads/routines/tricks that did not satisfy as advertised:

Raw kale– WTF! I ate this JUST. LAST. NIGHT. I made this HUGE salad and ate it for about five minutes, literally telling myself in my head it was good and that my body was lovvvvvin’ it (it also had collard greens, but that’s a whole different story). I finally let the wall down I was putting up between my taste buds and my brain and I immediately started gagging. Then I got some grapes and Greek yogurt to rinse the taste out, hey, it was still healthy. For the record I really like kale chips and from what I know of I like any type of cooked or mixed in kale, just not the super-raw kind.

Sprints– This is more of the type in HIIT workouts. I know this is scientifically proven to be good for us and everything and I’m not saying I’ll never do it again but I really, really hate sprinting and I’d rather run for 50 minutes slowly than do this for 10, yea I said it.

Tone It Up Meal Plan- Don’t get me wrong, I love Karena and Katrina, and I actually really love some of their recipes and workouts. I just don’t think there is enough eating going on for some of us largerrrrr people. I don’t mean large in a fat, overweight way either. For example, I am naturally larger than my 4’11” best friend. Naturally she weighs less and is a smaller person than I am whether I am at my healthiest, fittest weight ever…or I’m not…like right now for instance. Usually, in this case, I’d need to eat more calories than her. Obviously muscle mass and activity level play into this a lot, but in general that’s how it goes. I did it for a few days and was pretty much hangry the whole time. I’m not sure if they have this but maybe they could add some type of specs chart to show how many servings you should get of everything depending on your current size or goal size.

Not Eating Salt- This really wasn’t, like, a fad or anything that I did. I just hate when people tell me to put the salt down. I don’t really cook with butter or even a lot of olive oil. I don’t drink pop, let me have my freaking salt.

Toe shoes– Okay, I never tried these, but they just seem so weird. I remember when they first came out so many people were telling me all these crazy awesome things they’d do….now they all have stress fractures. Told yaaaa.

Splenda– I remember when I was younger Splenda became a huge thing, and my mom bought this huuuuuge box of it. We slowly started to realize that this crap made us feel worse than real sugar and got rid of it. I now avoid anything that tastes sweet but has zero calories, that’s just shady. Even if it’s all natural fruitiness there should be calories.

Dehydration– I have never done this one either. But people dehydrating their bodies to look good in bathing suits are not doing their bodies well. I’d get pretty evil if someone took my huge water bottle away that I carry everywhere with me.

Apple Cider Vinegar– I could not believe how strong this was. The Tone It Up crew recommends this drink every morning and for awhile I was drinking it…with twice the amount of apple juice recommended mixed in. It’s supposed to really help with digestive health and everything, which I totally believe. I feel like someday, I’ll try it out again…a lot of the videos say you kind of oddly crave it in the morning after awhile, which kind of happened to me. It’s just such a strange little breakfast drink that I was semi-embarrassed to drag around with me in the morning because of the smell alone. It has like lime juice, ACV, apple juice and CAYENNE PEPPA! I guess this kinda, maybe shouldn’t be on the list but it is still really weird and I wish it was a little smoother going down.

Physio Tape– You guys are going to yell at me because this tool was actually super effective. This is the tape you see all the athletes wearing that are just huge chunks of fabric stuck on seemingly random places on their skin in random weird colors. I had it put on my back, two strips on either side of my spine, and it really took a lot of pressure off of my lower back and after a few days I noticed a difference.

HOWEVER, the makers of this cool little guy should really think of the fact that their tape is going to be living on a HUMAN BEING for many days. First of all it HURT LIKE A BITCH coming off, which OKAY I’m being a baby and I get if I need it to stay on it’s going to hurt a little bit coming off. But underneath it was a terrible, horrible rash. The tape seriously irritated my delicate Irish skin, so if you’re in super huge amounts of pain, I’d do it. Maybe just ask to get it changed more often? Also get a cool color, because I got black and that’s lame.

Any fads you’ve tried lately that epically failed you? Let me know below so your fellow CC’ers can avoid the fall!

[Lead image via Vladimir Gjorgiev /Shutterstock]