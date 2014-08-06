Natural Remedies for the 5 Illnesses You’ll Experience this Semester

With fall pretty much running summer out of town, at least in the Midwest, I started thinking the other day about all the great things we have to look forward to as the leaves change and pumpkin-flavored items return to the menus. Riding boots, people no longer mowing their lawns with their shirts off when they knowwww they shouldn’t…oh yea and colds, and headaches, and fall allergies.

Although fall is my favorite season, I do notice a cold/flu issue happening just about every year as the temperature changes. And as we move into winter? Forgetaboutit. With the finals and the holidays and the cocktails…and the more cocktails…we’re all going to be down for the count.

I know all of you plan to just stay up for an all-night cram session after boozing at the bars before your tests and presentations — pop a few pain relievers, and you’re on your way. Dealing with sickness in college can be a tricky situation. You get so tired and stressed at times it seems like an illness just KNOWS how to ruin your week…or month in some of your poor souls’ cases.

Running to the campus doc is a great idea to stay on top of these things before they become huge issues, but what about when your throat is just a little tickly, or that headache is sticking around a little longer than it should? Before we break out the heavy duty lifters for these types of problems, I’d encourage all of you to at least TRY some natural remedies for these problems. I feel like they’re softer on our bodies and they kind of push them to heal up with more of their own strength rather than a medicine. Doctors freaking out about prescribing antibiotics do have a point you know; use too much of it and it’s ineffective.

Here are five common ailments and illnesses we see in college and how to get rid of them naturally.

VIEW GALLERY

[Lead image via Piotr Marcinski/Shutterstock]