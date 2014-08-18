10 Thoughts You Have While Shopping the Annual Lilly Pulitzer Sale

Fall signals the arrival of something far more important than classes… and I’m not talking about Pumpkin Spice Lattes. The annual Lilly Pulitzer sale is a necessity for college girls looking to stock up for sundress season, Homecoming (warning: exactly half of your sorority will be rocking the same print), and life in general. While I’m Lilly’s (self-proclaimed) number-one fan, even I can admit that sometimes $300+ is a little steep for a dress that could double as your grandmother’s curtains. Luckily, if you have the patience, you can wait until the biggest shiftshow the interwebs has ever seen to stock up on prints and patterns — the annual sale.

While the Lilly sale might destroy your hope in humanity (along with your wallet), everyone knows that Lilly girls are the happiest girls… and wouldn’t you rather pay for a Murfee scarf than therapy sessions? If you’re anything like me, you pre-game the Lilly sale by casually trying on every item in real life in preparation. I learned the hard way that you need a game plan, after ending up with a gown about five sizes too big and a tablecloth. Here are the 10 thoughts you have while shopping the best sale of the season:

1. Every year, I inevitably end up with a strange selection when my must-haves sell out immediately. Despite the letdown, I just can’t give up on Lilly.

2. As you re-load the item of your dreams (that’s now only available in a print you wouldn’t even think of wearing full price), you’re tempted to give up… but you hold on.

3. At this point, you’re wondering if it would take less time to hop on a flight and go to the warehouse sale in Pennsylvania. You start looking up plane tickets.

4. Finally, there’s something in your cart! And you might actually want it!

5. Anndddddddddd it’s sold out in your size, obviously… You consider ordering something about ten sizes too big in a yellow that wouldn’t look good on anybody, but continue searching.

6. If this sale was IRL, you’re pretty sure a bunch of sorority girls/future Junior Leaguers would have literally murdered each other over seersucker already (like The Hunger Games, only preppy).

7. FINAL SALE is such a commitment. You couldn’t even commit to your last not-boyfriend, which shows how much you love Lilly.

8. At this point, the items in your basket are beyond weird. Who knew Lilly paired lace with black and neon?

9. Your wallet may never recover. Seriously. Is there a Sugar Daddy website that trades cuddling for Lilly? Asking for a friend, obviously.

10. You survived the Lilly Pulitzer sale. Now, that’s something they should make t-shirts for. You’d definitely buy one… at the sale next season.

