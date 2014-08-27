The 50 Best Colleges For Hooking Up

Everyone knows that college is all about hooking up (I’m sorry, did you think going to class was important?). Whether you’re a fan of casual business time, or you’d rather be formally courted Jane Austen style, you can’t ignore that hooking up has replaced dating for our generation. Welcome to a world where drunk texting is the norm, and a typical “relationship” only happens after midnight, in the privacy of a dirty dorm room. While every school has its own hookup culture happening, some colleges have a combination that creates the perfect storm for promiscuity. University Primetime ranked the best schools for hookups, and some of what they found is surprising. They used College Prowler (remember those review books your parents bought you when you were an impressionable senior in high school?) to see the scores for girls and guys (I assume based on their hotness level), and to check out the campus strictness. They also turned to the National Center for Education Statistics to make sure the student body gender ratios were equal, giving everyone a fair shot.

I’m not sure if I agree with using gender ratios to judge, because everyone knows that Eskimo brothers (and sisters) are created when the overlapping web of campus hookups becomes incestuous, which happens at every school. If the study also looked at the schools with the most underage drinking, I think that would help their case. Everyone knows that a little liquid courage encourages the hookup culture completely. They also could have looked at STDs, because as much as we want to ignore them, if they’re running rampant it guarantees that people are getting it in. I feel sure it would have been even more accurate if they were able to count the number of DFMOs that occurred nightly. The list hosts a serious mix of schools, which makes sense, because if you go to college somewhere isolated you’re more likely to be looking for a distraction, but in a big city there’s bound to be more extreme partying.

Was your school thirsty enough to make the cut?

50. Brown University

49. Temple University

48. Hamilton College

47. University of Iowa

46. University of Pennsylvania

45. University of Oregon

44. Bucknell University

43. University of Virginia

42. Norwich University

41. West Virginia University

40. Vanderbilt University

39. Dartmouth College

38. DePaul

37. University of Miami, FL

36. UConn

35. Michigan State

34. Rice University

33. Middlebury College

32. Monmouth University

31. Colorado State University

30. Yale University

29. Indiana University

28. Bowdoin College

27. Ohio State University

26. Texas A&M

25. University of Central Florida

24. UMass Amherst

23. New York University

22. University of Kansas

21. Arizona State University

20. Penn State

19. Syracuse University

18. Stanford University

17. University of California, Santa Barbara

16. The University of Texas at Austin

15. University of Wisconsin-Madison

14. Ohio University-Main Campus

13. University of Southern California

12.Wesleyan University

11. South Carolina

10. Florida State University

9. Rutgers University

8. University of Alabama

7. University of Michigan

6. Plymouth State University

5. Auburn University

4. UCLA

3. University of Arizona

2. UNC

1. East Carolina University

