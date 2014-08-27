The 50 Best Colleges For Hooking Up

Everyone knows that college is all about hooking up (I’m sorry, did you think going to class was important?). Whether you’re a fan of casual business time, or you’d rather be formally courted Jane Austen style, you can’t ignore that hooking up has replaced dating for our generation. Welcome to a world where drunk texting is the norm, and a typical “relationship” only happens after midnight, in the privacy of a dirty dorm room. While every school has its own hookup culture happening, some colleges have a combination that creates the perfect storm for promiscuity. University Primetime ranked the best schools for hookups, and some of what they found is surprising. They used College Prowler (remember those review books your parents bought you when you were an impressionable senior in high school?) to see the scores for girls and guys (I assume based on their hotness level), and to check out the campus strictness. They also turned to the National Center for Education Statistics to make sure the student body gender ratios were equal, giving everyone a fair shot.
I’m not sure if I agree with using gender ratios to judge, because everyone knows that Eskimo brothers (and sisters) are created when the overlapping web of campus hookups becomes incestuous, which happens at every school. If the study also looked at the schools with the most underage drinking, I think that would help their case. Everyone knows that a little liquid courage encourages the hookup culture completely. They also could have looked at STDs, because as much as we want to ignore them, if they’re running rampant it guarantees that people are getting it in. I feel sure it would have been even more accurate if they were able to count the number of DFMOs that occurred nightly. The list hosts a serious mix of schools, which makes sense, because if you go to college somewhere isolated you’re more likely to be looking for a distraction, but in a big city there’s bound to be more extreme partying.
Was your school thirsty enough to make the cut?
50. Brown University
49. Temple University
48. Hamilton College
47. University of Iowa
46. University of Pennsylvania
45. University of Oregon
44. Bucknell University
43. University of Virginia
42. Norwich University
41. West Virginia University
40. Vanderbilt University
39. Dartmouth College
38. DePaul
37. University of Miami, FL
36. UConn
35. Michigan State
34. Rice University
33. Middlebury College
32. Monmouth University
31. Colorado State University
30. Yale University
29. Indiana University
28. Bowdoin College
27. Ohio State University
26. Texas A&M
25. University of Central Florida
24. UMass Amherst
23. New York University
22. University of Kansas
21. Arizona State University
20. Penn State
19. Syracuse University
18. Stanford University
17. University of California, Santa Barbara
16. The University of Texas at Austin
15. University of Wisconsin-Madison
14. Ohio University-Main Campus
13. University of Southern California
12.Wesleyan University
11. South Carolina
10. Florida State University
9. Rutgers University
8. University of Alabama
7. University of Michigan
6. Plymouth State University
5. Auburn University
4. UCLA
3. University of Arizona
2. UNC
1. East Carolina University