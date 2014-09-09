27 Signs You’re A Freshman

It’s common knowledge that being a freshman in high school is literally the worst, unless you’re a glutton for punishment and/or someone who was born extremely pretty and popular. In high school, you’re still learning the ropes of being a fully formed human, which means that yes, someone did tell you that your class was located behind the pool that doesn’t actually exist — and worst of all, you believed them. Luckily, college is another beast entirely. The only lies you’ll fall for are ones spewed by slightly slimy boys. In both situations, it’s beyond obvious to any onlookers that it’s your first year, despite what you might think. Here’s why being a freshman in college is literally the best thing that will ever happen to you, and the 27 signs that it’s 100% your freshman year.

1. You’re convinced that you and your floor are soul sisters for eternity, because you’ve been inseparable since the moment you arrived at school.

2. The RA is basically your spirit animal (as long as she doesn’t interrupt the pregame).

3. At this point, it’s unclear exactly how awful the dining hall food tastes because of your lack of exposure to real world food.

4. You haven’t gotten tired of the 5 options in the cafeteria that won’t make you vom immediately (don’t even think about trying that Mexican joint unless you’re ready to be out of commission for 24 hours/eternity).

5. There’s actual planning for outfits for class because you still care, so there’s no way you could be mistaken for a homeless hipster (just you wait).

6. You don’t have a million unfortunate Eskimo sisters– yet, just wait until after the first weekend.

7. The pregame is always more fun that the party, because you’re still excited about inexpensive alcohol in vast quantities.

8. It’s still possible for you to take down a handle of dirt cheap vodka without feeling highly nauseous.

9. No one has an alcohol preference. Sure, top shelf would be nice, but you’re pretty sure you wouldn’t actually be able to tell the difference.

10. Everything is new and exciting, which means you can’t even imagine giving up a night out for a night on your couch (one day you’ll understand).

11. There’s no one in the entire world even half as intimidating as the seniors.

12. The thought of going through recruitment absolutely terrifies you (and for good reason– no pressure).

13. Senior boys still seem exciting because you don’t know how many diseases they’ve contracted.

14. Even the freshman guys don’t seem too bad (they will once you know all their dirty little secrets).

15. You’re not yet repulsed by your freshman dorm, even though you’re pretty sure your carpet is growing fungus and shower shoes are a way of life.

16. The dining hall provides an acceptable brunch (the more hungover you are, the more delicious it tastes).

17. You’ve yet to hook up with someone you’ll see every single place on campus for the rest of your college days. Enjoy life before that happens– seriously.

18. It’s okay to dress a little bit (read: very) inappropriately for themed parties.

19. Your liver doesn’t completely hate you.

20. You always look a little bit lost on campus (because you are).

21. Your fake looks more like McLovin than you ever will.

22. It’s a given that you’ll be too hungover for happy hour because Thursday nights are a thing of beauty.

23. You have yet to make it to a football game, but you do love a good tailgate.

24. It’s normal human behavior to match the entirety of your floor for a night out.

25. Norts and a tank haven’t yet become your daily uniform.

26. When someone has a birthday celebration it turns into an extravaganza, because it involves your dorm in its entirety.

27. You always have at least 10 people to do anything and everything with, whether it’s shopping, tanning, studying, or drinking.

