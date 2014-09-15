The 12 Cutest Ways To Decorate Your Off-Campus Apartment

You made it– you’re finally out of the dorms! Say goodbye to shower shoes, moldy oldy carpet that means you’re out of commission with a cold 45% of the year, and the same Audrey Hepburn poster that everyone on your floor has. Now that you’re on your own, you’re faced with decorating your own Pinterest perfect princess room. Unfortunately, decorating in college either means spending all of the dollars in the world or rocking the same exact Target inspired room as every other girl off-campus. It’s a classic conundrum — like Hillary Clinton, your life is also full of hard choices.

While looking at Pinterest porn during class can be tempting, when it comes time to decorate your own room, you probably don’t have the money to buy gorgeous antiques (unless it’s from a thrift shop or a sorority sister’s hand me downs), the gentleman caller necessary to haul enormous shipping crates that you’ll immediately transform into the coffee table of your dreams, or the space to spray paint an entire bed frame, without covering everyone in your apartment with bright pink paint.

At my core, I’m a v. lazy person who loves the finer things. Unfortunately, the finer things in life are majorly spensies. That’s why I’ve come up with the cutest list of easy, (relatively) painless, and adorable ways to decorate your tiny space. While plenty of Pinterest-eque bloggers who spend more time crafting than drinking will give you ideas that take hours of your life, these are super simple, chic ways to easily upgrade. For more clues, follow CC on Pinterest!

VIEW GALLERY