The 21 Cutest Crafts For Big/Little Week

There’s a huge amount of negativity when it comes to Greek life these days. Whether it’s Miss America hazing her supposed sisters, or Wesleyan attempting to make their frats coed, Greek life is being attacked — and many feel rightfully so. Despite the negativity surrounding it, the truth is that being part of a sorority let’s you find a home away from home, including a family. Big/little week is the greatest thing that ever happened to you. Mine involved a week of being spoiled rotten (seriously, I’m pretty sure every Valentine’s Day for eternity won’t even compare), including, but not limited to: Disney princess everything, all of the alcohol, and more glitter than I knew what to do with.

The only downside of experiencing a big/little week that’s equal part alcohol heavy and heavenly? You, in turn, have to craft your little heart out for your future nugget. This can result in many late nights fueled by Pumpkin Spice Lattes, and ultimately, a hot glue gun scar that never entirely fades. In the end, you’re left with a tiny little human (or in my case, one that’s taller than me), who you can craft into a far superior version of yourself. If big/little week is quickly approaching for you (or, full disclosure, even if it’s years from now), you need to prepare. Here are Pinterest perfect crafts that will ensure that your little loves you. I promise they come with the hashtag #bestbigever.

All images via Pinterest!

