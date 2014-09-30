The Lilly Pulitzer Office Will Give You Serious Closet Envy

Caution: The post below is designed to give you serious closet envy. It’s basically NSFL, because it will inspire you to take your credit card on a work out like it’s never seen … I’m talking Soul Cycle worthy. I had a friend who worked in the same building in NYC as the Lilly P. girls, and she described them as instantly recognizable. No, not because they all look like future Junior League presidents (although I feel sure that some do) — but because while the rest of New York sticks religiously to an all black everything uniform, the Lilly girls were always covered in color. It makes sense, because everyone knows that the Lilly girl is always full of surprises. Luckily, thanks to the ladies over at Racked, you can see exactly what the Lilly girls are wearing in their office these days.

Even though Lilly’s headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania (where they have their annual sale IRL if you’re ready to rumble), they dress like they’re permanently in Palm Beach (as it should be). Lilly originally created her dresses to hide juice stains, which is perfect for me, because I love wine. Racked interviewed the ladies on what to wear, where to get it(!), and shamelessly breaking the rules when it comes to fashion. As the weather gets colder, this is the perfect way to warm back up. These ridiculously fabulous ladies will have you dressing like it’s summer forever in no time. It’s better inspiration than Pinterest, and that’s the ultimate compliment. I’m beyond jeallyfish– actually, may I suggest “Beyond Jeallyfish” for the next Lilly print?

