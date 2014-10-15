5 Easy Ways To Upgrade Your Winter Wardrobe

Fall is finally here, which means the welcome arrival of Pumpkin Spice Lattes, cozy knitwear, and ridiculously chic moto jackets. Unfortunately, fall will be over before we know it, which means that hibernation and Netflix start looking incredibly appealing– unless you have the perfect winter staples that make venturing into the cold worth it.

Once the temperature starts dropping, it’s easy to let your desire to stay warm by any means necessary lead to loads of layers, especially when you’re just heading to class. You don’t exactly feel your chicest when you’re wearing an old sweatshirt and even more ancient denim. If you’ve been dressing like a basic b. all fall, it’s more than likely that you’re ready to be fashion forward now that winter is coming. Luckily, it’s easy enough to upgrade your winter wardrobe in a serious way with functional favorites and fun statement pieces.

1. Statement Jewelry

A little bauble never hurt anybody. If you’re feeling frumpy in a sweater, the perfect way to add some glam and look gorgeous is with some glitter. Adding some bling to your bundled up body will immediately make you feel chic, even if it’s already snowing. [Sapphire Pearl Lucille Links, $44 at Bauble Bar]

2. Deconstructed Blazer

Who said a blazer needs to be basic? Whether you’re going to work or transitioning to happy hour, a ridiculously chic, deconstructed blazer is exactly what you need to take any look over the edge– and add a little bit of needed warmth. [BB Dakota Korina Jacket $96 at Bloomingdale’s]

3. Booties

When it comes to booties, the choice is yours. Moto if you’re feeling hardcore, Chelsea if it looks like rain, or stacked if you know you’ll be on your feet all day and night. Whether you save or splurge, there are limitless options when it comes to staying warm and fashion-forward. [Chelsea Boots $110 at Topshop]

4. Moto Jacket

The best way to look tough as nails when you take on the big city is with the trendiest moto jacket in the world. Whether you seriously splurge or stay vegan friendly, it’s the easiest opportunity to grab some style on the go. It can instantly toughen up an LBD or add a serious chic factor to a pair of skinnies. [Members Only Tough Moto Jacket $399 at Urban Outfitters]

