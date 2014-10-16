13 Ridiculously Cute Dorm Rooms

Now that you’ve been on campus for awhile, you’re settling into your surroundings — and by that I mean the tiny section of the room you call your own. Unfortunately, TV and movies didn’t prepare you for college life accordingly. On those shows, they always live in beyond glam campus apartments that could fit at least the entirety of your sorority. The reality is that you basically sleep in a little cubby hole like a vampire, only with more of a bug problem, less lighting, and a roommate who snores incessantly.

While you don’t want your room to look like an off-brand crafting convention gone wrong, you’re probably not ready to drop tons of dough when you’ll be moving once the year’s over. While you can find most things you need on the internet, when it comes to dorm decorating the options are either hideous or ridiculously unrealistic. Luckily, there are tons of tips and tricks to spruce up the place in no time. If you’re still unhappy with your dorm room, there are easy and inexpensive ways to make your little space into a home.

VIEW GALLERY

[Images via Pinterest]

Follow Margaret here.