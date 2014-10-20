Vampire Diaries Star Candice Accola’s Wedding Was Gorgeous

Your favorite vampire (sorry, Elena) tied the knot over the weekend (not to Klaus, unfortunately). Candice Accola, who plays Caroline, had the most gorgeous, vamp-studded wedding ever over the weekend in New Orleans. Candice married Joe King, of The Fray. All of your favorite vamps were there — Paul Wesley and his middle school boy haircut, Michael Trevino and his roid rage (Tyler Lockwood), Kat Graham and her magic spells (Bonnie Bennett), Claire Holt who probably compelled everyone (Rebekah), and former costar Kayla Ewell (Basic Matt’s v. dead sister), who was a bridesmaid. Unfortunately, Ian Somerhalder and his eyebrows couldn’t make it because they were filming, but he did Instagram a charming picture to congratulate the cute couple (I can’t help but wonder if Nina drama was behind him being MIA).

If you want to Pinterest Candice’s gown, it’s Monique Lhuillier, and the groom was in a Tom Ford tux. Since their wedding was in the French Quarter, they celebrated with a second line in the streets, which is basically a fabulous parade with little parasols and lots of drinking. Luckily, Bonnie Bennett was using her witchy powers to Instagram from behind the scenes, so you’ll feel like you took an impromptu trip to New Orleans for the vows. Of course her wedding was beyond glam– girlfriend even looked perfect in her mugshot, so it was inevitable.

