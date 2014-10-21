Do You Live in the Most Expensive Dorm in the Country?

When you’re in college, you don’t really think about exactly how much money your dorm room costs in comparison to rent elsewhere. After all, if you’re required to live on campus, you don’t exactly have a choice. You could always bunk up in your car or find guys available for shacking so you never have to go home, but both of those options sound exhausting.

Wondering how your school stacks up? eCollegeFinder has compiled a map that looks at the colleges that charge the most for dorm rooms. It’s unfortunate because you’re paying for the opportunity to live in a hamster wheel and party all the time, much like New York City. Using data from the US Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics, they found the schools that charge the most for their moldy carpeting and broken bathrooms. See how your school stacks up here:

1. New York – New York School of Interior Design – $21,000

2. Massachusetts – The Boston Conservatory – $17,195

3. California – University of California Berkeley – $15,482

4. Pennsylvania – Drexel University – $14,415

5. DC – Catholic University of America – $14,326

6. Connecticut – Quinnipiac University – $14,250

7. New Jersey – Stevens Institute of Technology – $14,214

8. Illinois – School of the Art Institute of Chicago – $14,190

9. Rhode Island – Roger Williams University – $14,120

10. Tennessee – Vanderbilt University – $14,094