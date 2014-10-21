The Best Standup From Hannibal Buress

Hannibal Buress has been in the news lately for bringing up Bill Cosby’s less than stellar history with sexual assault. It’s unclear why people are freaking out that Hannibal brought it up– is it because we’re unable to admit that Bill Cosby might not be the genial, family friendly man we think it is, despite proof that he’s assaulted numerous women over the years? Is it because at this point, Bill Cosby is considered untouchable, especially by young comics? Whatever the reasoning, I’m just happy that we’re talking about sexual misconduct more regularly, and that my boy Hannibal is making headlines, because he’s everything.

If you’re not familiar with Hannibal, you should be. He was a writer for Saturday Night Live and 30 Rock, and he’s currently starring on Broad City, which is a funnier version of Girls. Pretty much all of his bits ever are golden, but here are four favorites.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zXvJqiyiMqQ&w=600&h=315%5D

When Hannibal went to New Orleans, the police threw him a party.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EIxY27x3Y1Q&w=600&h=315%5D

Hannibal on handlebar mustaches (say that 10 times fast).

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lz6xpBBNjMY&w=600&h=315%5D

This is what Molly’s really like (or so I hear).

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wz7Hh4xsQBY&w=600&h=315%5D

This last one is mostly for Mya.