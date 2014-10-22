Coffee Could Save Your Liver

It’s entirely possible that four years of heavy drinking helps you absolutely destroy your liver. When you think about it, the college lifestyle isn’t exactly a healthy one, and not just because the dining hall is entirely gross. Luckily, your second favorite drink (after alcohol, obviously), could help rescue your poor liver. Drinking coffee, even if it’s decaf (although, why?) might protect your liver according to a new study that college students everywhere are going to quote for eternity.

Your morning dose of Pumpkin Spice Latte could be your savior, and not just because it makes you happy that it’s no longer sundress season. Researchers looked at the coffee habits of 27,793 people who filled out health questionnaires from 1999 to 2010. The scientists then tracked the blood levels of four enzymes that indicate liver function. More than 14,000 of the subjects drank coffee, and the people who drank three cups a day were 25% less likely to have abnormal liver enzyme levels. Even the 2,000 who drank only decaf had similar results.

Scientists aren’t sure why coffee has decided to help our livers, but they’re looking into it. If you’re not a caffeine addict you don’t necessarily have to become one, but if you’re a frequent swiper of your Starbs card, you don’t have to worry about your liver anymore.

[Lead image via]

Follow Margaret here.