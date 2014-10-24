Nick Jonas Takes Even More Off

Getting through Friday is hard, much like Nick Jonas and his rock hard abs (I tried to resist, I really did). In an epic effort to escape his JoBros image, Nick took is taking off way more than just his promise ring… I still find like Nick Jonas is a Disney Channel superstar, so I can’t help but feel the tiniest bit like a dirty old woman when I creep on his shirtless pictures, but I don’t let them bother me, because they’re that good.

He looks like he should be the main character in a romance novel, and I’m not complaining. Who needs Fabio when Nick Jonas exists? In new outtakes from his Details shoot, Nick shows off some serious butt cleave. He talks to the mag about how he got his ridiculous body, which is kind of boring, but I’m not mad, because eye candy.

VIEW GALLERY