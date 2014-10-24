You’re Drinking Coffee All Wrong, Because Science

Uh oh. You know how your Starbs addiction is getting out of control, and you’re not quite sure why? Science has an answer for you.

If the first thing you reach for in the morning is your coffee cup, you’re doing life wrong. Steve Miller, from NeuroscienceDC, found that if you optimize your coffee intake, you’re less likely to feel like you’ve become immune to caffeine. The average person has a natural release of cortisol, which boosts your alertness, at specific times of the day. If you drink coffee when you’re body’s naturally energized, it’s serving you absolutely 0 purpose (other than helping out your liver).

There’s no reason to drop beaucoup bucks on your Starbs card when you’re consuming calories without the caffeine. If you start chugging lattes when your bod has low coritsol levels, you’ll get even more bang for your buck. Wondering when to get your fix? The helpful folks over at I Love Coffee break it down here. Put this in your planner, because it’s your most important assignment ever.

