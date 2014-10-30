If you’re a Starbucks fan, you’re probably growing tired of Pumpkin Spice Lattes, wishing for a new favorite way to get diabetes. Luckily, Starbs has your back, and they’re rolling out a specialty drink that will guarantee that you won’t fit into your teeny tiny costume. The Franken Frappuccino has a green tea base (yum), with java chips, three pumps of white mocha sauce (you’re losing me), three pumps of peppermint syrup (toothache just reading this), whipped cream, and it’s topped off with a low-cal (lol jk) mocha drizzle. If you’re craving one, you can grab one for the low price of $3 after 2PM from October 29th until Halloween.

