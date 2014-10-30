Starbucks Unveils Disgustingly Delicious Franken Frappuccino for Halloween

||

If you’re a Starbucks fan, you’re probably growing tired of Pumpkin Spice Lattes, wishing for a new favorite way to get diabetes. Luckily, Starbs has your back, and they’re rolling out a specialty drink that will guarantee that you won’t fit into your teeny tiny costume. The Franken Frappuccino has a green tea base (yum), with java chips, three pumps of white mocha sauce (you’re losing me), three pumps of peppermint syrup (toothache just reading this), whipped cream, and it’s topped off with a low-cal (lol jk) mocha drizzle. If you’re craving one, you can grab one for the low price of $3 after 2PM from October 29th until Halloween.

B1EPJ-qIEAEzxS4

Read More:
Lifestyle,NewsHalloween
COLLEGECANDY Writer
Margaret AbramsCOLLEGECANDY Writer
Margaret writes about pop culture, middle school music, and fashion faux pas for CC. <strong>Connect me:</strong> <strong><a href="https://twitter.com/margaretabrams">twitter</a></strong> <strong><a href="http://instagram.com/margaretabrams">instagram</a></strong>
  • 10614935101348454