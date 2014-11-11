Alexis Madormo is a sorority girl at Tulane University. She’s incredibly happy to be guest blogging for CC to get away from studying Psychology. She loves music, art, food, and people. Follow Alexis here: Instagram | Pinterest | Twitter

Let’s be real: mixers can get awkward. You’re supposed to be “mixing” with a group of guys that you may not know at all. Mixers are in a way a “free for all” in relation to a date party. So, you can get ready with your friends, dress up, pregame, and talk/dance/hang out/hookup with any guys you want? Yeah. It’s pretty dope.

In order to have a good mixer you need a different and clever theme. Nothing is worse than a lame theme that doesn’t even get people pumped for it. You’re going to want a theme that will give you the chance to look cute, feel good, and be confident enough to put yourself out there. Here are 6 themes to guarantee that you’re next mixer will be memorable (whether or not you remember it is another story).

1. Hometown Throwdown

No matter where you’re from, you’re damn proud of it. You’ll see a mix of your stereotypical Jersey Shore costumes, and guys flexing shirtless in their swimsuits as Cali dudes. Everyone will have their own unique costume, and not to mention a good conversation starter.

2. ABC – Anything But Clothes

No, I’m not saying go naked. I’m saying wear something that isn’t actual cloth. Make something out of trash bags, duct tape, newspaper, boxes, etc. Get creative. If crafting isn’t your thing, tape something on a tank top and shorts and you’re ready to go.

3. Call of Booty: Modern Whorefare

Dudes will love this. It’s based off of a video game, and the title is just brilliant.

4. British Invasion

Have a “knees up” with Kate and William or Austin Powers. Think British celebs and their culture and get ~groovy~ baby, yeah! Coordinate with your friends to be the Spice Girls, and tell your guy friends to be One Direction (good luck with that one).

5. Cave People and Rave People

You’ve gotta love a theme that rhymes. It’s pretty self-explanatory, and the options are easy and endless. Wear your neon and fanny packs, or rub your face with dirt (or makeup, I guess) and wear cheetah print. Boom, done.

6. T Party

Dress as anything that starts with the letter T. Tattoo artist, tourist, Taylor Swift, or even Tom Cruise. You can even have a D Party, A Party, Z Party… you get the picture.

