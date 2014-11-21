New research shows that before you get it in, you need to slow it down, Lumineers style.

If your boy toy (or you) are racing to put that love glove where it belongs (which you should be doing, because safety), make sure that you’re focused on the task at hand (literally). If you’re racing to the finish line, that increases the chance that said connie will break, crack, slip, leak, and do all sorts of awful things that condoms should never do (unless you’re secretly trying to be impregnated and wifed up, in which case you should probably reevaluate everything).

The whole purpose of using a condom, which is basically like scratching someone’s arm while they’re wearing a sweater, is to prevent unwanted pregnancies. No college girl wants to be “with child” before it’s time. So, next time you’re in the boudoir, take a minute (or five) to apply correctly. You wouldn’t rush through giving yourself a manicure, so you certainly shouldn’t race through your business time preparations.

The study looked at 512 men and women and their sexual experiences from 2007 to 2011 (recorded via diary, I can only hope it was The Vampire Diaries style, emotionally speaking). They found that gentlemen rushed to put a condom on 7% of the time, and out of those dudes, the condom ended up going rogue 5% of the time. That’s twice as often as when it was applied slowly and thoroughly (but let’s be honest, college guys aren’t exactly knowing for taking their time ever, even during a romantic liaison).

Those folks in question had lots to worry about, because 22% of those who raced ended up losing their Trojan during sexy times, increasing the likelihood of a bun in the oven or a VD (and I’m definitely not talking Vampire Diaries).