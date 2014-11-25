Being home for Thanksgiving is the perfect opportunity to show everyone in your hometown how cool you’ve become. Whether you were Prom Queen or a theatre kid, it’s more than likely that you have some less-than-stellar memories of high school. Now, you’re a bonafide adult (okay, almost). You’re impossibly chic because you spend countless hours on Pinterest, you’re able to order drinks far more confidently, and you don’t think that Sprite is the only possible mixer.

While you might want to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner in a pair of yoga pants that leave plenty of room for pie, you’re probably heading to some kind of post-turkey day shindig. Whether it’s out to a bar with everyone you went to high school with (and subsequently despised), or you’re simply meeting up with your old crew for a Friendsgiving, you’ll need the perfect outfit — one that transitions seamlessly from a food coma to the dive bar that pretends to believe your fake ID is real (that’s what you’re really thankful for).

Unfortunately, if you don’t pack accordingly, you might be forced to wear an old Juicy sweatsuit paired with your middle school cheerleading top, and that’s not a good look for anyone, even you. Spoiler alert — your packing list should involve black and white so you can match basics with everything, a statement necklace, and at least a little bit of animal print.

If you’re tempted to curl up in a stuffing-induced haze, going to town on mashed potatoes from the comfort of your own food coma, these adorable outfits will give you inspiration to leave the house.

[Images Via Pinterest]