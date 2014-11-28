As someone who grew up wearing head-to-toe Lilly Pulitzer, it’s always irked me that I couldn’t actually wear it 100%, because underwear. While I love a good Hanky Panky because it’s the perfect way to look like you’re trying without actually having to, they were lacking the Lilly I loved. Now, the world is a better place this Black Friday, because after being thankful for everything you have, you can purchase the perfect items you need.

Lilly P. Hanky Panky is here, and they have everything — from boy shorts to camisoles, it’s basically like Pinterest hand-made the perfect Christmas list for you. Sure, your boyfriend might complain that your Lilly dress looks like his grandmother’s curtains, but he won’t be complaining once you’re rocking the lingerie.

I recently moved to the great white north (New York City), and the biggest letdown has been my inability to wear my closet full of Lilly regularly (weekends in the Hamptons just aren’t enough). Now, I can still wear it, only secretly. This is the collab Lilly lovers up north need.

