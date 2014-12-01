Looking for the perfect Cyber Monday deal? It’s difficult when literally every store you’ve ever loved is having an insane sale, and you’re sitting in class and ready to buy everything (If only you had the dollars you need — how does selling eggs work? Asking for a friend).

Lilly Pulitzer is really killing it these days. From Lilly Hanky Pankys (sorority girls, rejoice!) to sale items you’re convinced you must have in your closet immediately, you could go crazy if you don’t have the self-control to contain your excitement re: patterns and prints. If you’re counting down the hours during class now that you’re back on campus, this is the countdown you need.

Lilly’s announcing a surprise gift hourly. Unfortunately, this provides lots of internal strife. Do you buy the photo frame magnets that would look absolutely perfect on your tiny dorm refrigerator, or do you wait an hour just to see? You don’t know what you’ve got ’til it’s gone when it comes to these hourly surprise Lilly deals. Mark your planner and set your alarm, because the clock is ticking.



[Lead Image Via]