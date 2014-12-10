J. Crew Meets Mayhem: Their Newest Designer Is A Four-Year-Old Blogger

||

Remember Mayhem? She was the obscenely adorable little girl who created paper versions of your favorite celebrity red carpet dresses. Now, are you ready to feel like a serious underachiever? She’s J. Crew’s newest designer. This little nugget will be crafting a capsule collection for crewcuts, so find a small child that you want to dress immediately (or have one of your own just in time for her new line).

j crew baby

I’m pretty sure that when I was four I couldn’t design much of anything, other than crayon marks on the walls in my house. My idea of fashion was pairing my ballet outfit, leotard included, with a pair of Timberlands, so while I definitely had my own style, I wouldn’t recommend it to others. I’m a little jealous, because Mayhem was able to hang with creative director Jenna Lyons, who recently met Duchess Kate (while she was wearing J. Crew)… and because while I can barely afford J. Crew, this 5-year-old can easily.

jenna lyons

j crew crewcuts

[Images via]

Read More:
LifestyleCelebrity Style,Fast Fashion
COLLEGECANDY Writer
Margaret AbramsCOLLEGECANDY Writer
Margaret writes about pop culture, middle school music, and fashion faux pas for CC. <strong>Connect me:</strong> <strong><a href="https://twitter.com/margaretabrams">twitter</a></strong> <strong><a href="http://instagram.com/margaretabrams">instagram</a></strong>
  • 10614935101348454