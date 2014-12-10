Studying for exams is the worst. After days of exile to the darkest regions of the library, you could use a little bit of excitement in your life. Luckily, Notre Dame student Henry Long provided his peers with serious lols courtesy of a red tutu, nude leotard, and choreography that involved curtseying.

Henry Long is a champion. He braved freezing temperatures and dirty looks from silent students in the library to bring you the finals procrastination you need. This is the best thing to come out of Notre Dame since Rudy and catfishing.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-qaBH0SO4wc&w=600&h=315%5D