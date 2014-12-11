Vera Bradley, the favorite brand of sorority girls everywhere (and their advisors), has a new leather line. If you loved Vera Bradley growing up, but feel like a printed backpack might not work quite as well now that you’re almost an adult, this new collection is everything. It’s still perfectly preppy, but with the edge you need to pair them with absolutely everything.

There’s no paisley to distract from the beyond gorgeous leather (both real and faux). Whether you’re looking for a tote for class that convinces everyone you’ve got your life together, or a backpack that doesn’t remind you of your JanSport middle school monstrosity, they’ve got you covered. Who says dressing like a grown up has to be boring? Certainly not Vera Bradley.

