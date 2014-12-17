Whether you’re a lady or a gentleman, it’s more than likely that you’ve seen your fair share of commercials for feminine hygiene products over the years. While they’re all equally informative, they do have some common factors. Women jump around aimlessly (like ladies do), hang with their girlfriends SATC style, and there’s always mysterious liquid that makes you feel some type of way, because you can’t imagine coming out of anyone, male or female (*spoiler alert* it’s blue Powerade).

This video has all the markings of a man-made tampon commercial, only it’s amazing. It’s like Christmas came early, courtesy of Hammerkatz — NYU’s lol-worthy sketch comedy crew. Thank you, on behalf of women everywhere. Finally, we can put down our backpacks full of tampons, with this new one.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q7Vt4vmWxmY&w=600&h=315%5D