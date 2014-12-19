Are you already over the holiday season? Christmas hasn’t actually happened yet, but you’ve probably already seen more Santa Claus costumes than you know what to do with (especially if you live in a city with Santacon, and experienced a million drunken Santa suits bombarding you mid-day).

Luckily, this year Santa is getting a makeover — and it’s major. Thanks to Designer x Santa, you can see him dressed up in all of the fashion finds you can’t afford, even as a Christmas gift. Let’s be honest: Even the Alexander Wang x H&M collaboration was a little bit on the pricier side of cheap.

Send your favorite family member one of these Christmas cards (which you can download with just a tweet), and you’ll remind them immediately about all of the pricey couture you want to open on Christmas Day. I never thought I’d be jealous of Santa Claus…

