There’s nothing like the feeling of total terror you experience when you wake up hungover and covered in mascara, reach for your phone, and realize that it’s nowhere to be found. The total emptiness consumes you, and you flashback to a night that could’ve ended a little less poorly if it only involved a little less alcohol.

Let’s be real, here… you’ve never experienced true terror until you think about all of the questionable photos you have saved on your phone (delete them immediately now, or lose all chance of running for office). As someone who lost her phone three times in one year (no judgment), I’m unfortunately well-versed in the 5 stages that every single girl goes through.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SdHc1Q7be3o&w=600&h=315%5D