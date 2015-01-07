Lilly Pulitzer, savior to sorority girls everywhere, is making epic moves. Now, you’ll be able to afford more than just a planner and the occasional formal dress (if your mom’s in a really good mood on a shopping trip).

Lilly announced the collaboration last night in New York City in the Pool Room at the Four Seasons restaurant, but if you were a plebeian who wasn’t invited to the fabulous soiree, you probably found out via their Instagram account (or by multiple texts, like I did).

It looks like 2015 is going to be the best year ever. Your favorite place to purchase printed party-wear is joining forces with Target, your favorite place to go when you need to buy toilet paper, because it’s the perfect excuse to spend all of your money on everything. Now, there’s no way to escape Target with just the items on your list.

The Lilly line’s going to be priced from $25 to $250, with 200 of the items under $30. It’s going to be a lifestyle line with literally everything you’ve ever needed in your life/apartment/heart, including swimsuits, shifts, plates, and lawn chairs — all in prints yo’ve never even seen before.

Mark your Lilly planner, because this collab is coming your way on April 19th — just in time for swimsuit season, spring break, formal, graduation, and every other occasion where you’d ever want to wear Lilly (i.e., life).

