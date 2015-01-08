2014 saw a lot of fun trends in fashion, food, and the arts. It’s going to be hard to say goodbye. But we’ve got a few predictions for the trends in 2015 that are guaranteed to make this year the fiercest one yet! Here are our predictions for 10 trends we’ll be seeing in 2015. We’ve got a lot to look forward to!

1. Water

Water is most definitely making a comeback this year. It’s hydrating, clear and has no taste. What’s not to love?! Drink it on the go in a thermos, drink out of a water fountain, or find a hose in someones yard and have a gulp. We don’t care how you get your H2O fill in, but if you want 2015 to be your year, you SHOULD be drinking it!

2. Shiny, snaky skin

Snakes are sexy, cool, and super fun. It’s no wonder their skin is at the top of our list! With this trend, we predict we’re going to be seeing skin with a whole lotta oil and painted on scaly features. Bonus if that skin sheds!

3. Thin lips

Luscious lips have had their day in the sun for far too long! It’s time for thin lips to be let out of their small cage. Set thin lips free by painting them in vibrant colors or drawing an arrow on your face pointing to your lips that reads, “I got thin lips! What do YOU have?!” This is not only a great way to point out this feature, it’s also a great way to start a conversation.

4. Speaking your mind

Voice your opinions! It’s finally in style. Get out there and be heard! With your thin lips and snaky skin, everyone will listen.

5. Tarantulas

In 2014 we saw a lot of tarantula fear and hate. It wasn’t fair to the critters and fortunately, this year, we are looking to change that. We are going to see tarantulas everywhere! Restaurants, bars, on clothing, in streets and maybe even in the oval office!

6. Dinosaurs

Yep, they’re making a comeback! They’v been extinct for a while now, but this year, we predict we are going to see them return to Earth. Pterodactyls, triceratops, and T-rex’s, won’t just exist in our imagination; this year they’re making a rip-roaring revival. Also we predict we’re going to be seeing a lot of adorable dinosaur prints on tee shirts!

7. Salt

Last year people cut down on their salt take quite drastically. But 2015 brings a craving for the stuff and it’s a craving that cannot be controlled. Whether it’s the return of dinosaurs or the tarantula revival, people will need salt in their mouth and on their tongues desperately! Everyone will eat salt by the bucketful, no matter how much the government tries to intervene. It’s 2015 baby and it’s time to say hello to the taste of high blood pressure!

8. Extremely low rise denim paint

In 2014 we saw pretty much the same, clean denim we’ve been seeing for years. Luckily, 2015 will experience a major shift in the way we wear and style pants! Jeans will be covered in paint, as if one is an artist or a sloppy house painter. These jeans will be worn lower than we’ve ever seen them. It’s 2015, after all, and we love butts! The low rise trend will be taken to new heights…or make that lows! Jeans will be worn at the ankle, making them easy for going straight to the bathroom from any social situation.

9. Painted on denim

This will the transition to bathroom even easier. Also, everyone loves skin paint in 2015 and that’s a fact!

10. Scatting

2014 saw trends in all types of music from pop to hip hop and even folk music, but one genre has been left out for far too long and that’s scatting! Yes, it is one of the most annoying sounds a musician or any human being can create, but that doesn’t stop people from doing it incessantly this year. Bands like Scat-A-Tat and Scattledee are going to hit it big, so we recommend checking them out before they get too famous and scat away!