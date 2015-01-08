Spring semester might start out with a flurry of snowflakes and hibernating in your dorm room with Netflix, but it quickly becomes the best semester ever. Day drinking is made possible by warmer weather, spring break beckons in the distance, and you can finally attempt to study outside.

1. Spring break is the perfect chance to escape

If you go to a school where Greek life is pretty and popular, now’s your best chance to guarantee that you go to a spring formal. Sure, you have to share a room with a dude you may or may not know (but will know intimately soon enough), but the tan is worth the awkward conversation, and the hours you devote to crafting the perfect cooler. Even though it’s a million years away, it’s the perfect daydream for icy days that leave you using your laptop for warmth.

2. Festival season is at its finest

Put on your best flower crown with fashion inspiration from Reign and prepare to romp around like it’s Coachella. Whether your school is near fests (think Jazz Fest, Coachella, and Ultra), or they throw their own, it’s the best excuse to day drink in jorts for hours (like you needed one other than ‘spring’). The best news? Once it’s spring everyone has already gone through recruitment, which means that you can get as wild as you want.

3. “Ring by spring” is so real

No, it’s not just the name of a terrible Hallmark movie. If you’ve never heard the term “ring by spring,” it’s more than likely you’ve never spent time on a southern university’s campus. Once spring rolls around, senior girls start pinning their weddings in a serious way, preparing for the ring they’re guaranteed to get before graduation (along with their MRS degree). If you’re in a sorority, prepare mentally and physically for candle passings to begin (and get ready to judge the subsequent Pinterest planned weddings, because Mason Jars always look better on the internet than in reality).

4. Graduation is the ultimate party

If you’re a second semester senior, this is your last chance to make out with the boy you’ve been eyeing for four years, dance like nobody’s watching (because they’re all too drunk to care), and enjoy the fact that you can legally drink at the campus bar (even though you’ve been going there for four years strong). If you’re a youngster, going to graduation is the perfect way to plot the senior year of your dreams, crafted cap included. Grad parties mean parents are paying for alcohol, and they give you the best excuse to wear a brand new Lilly dress. Graduation might mean the end of the best four years ever, but you might as well go out in style.