America’s favorite beautiful shiny head (other than Kate Middleton), Jared Leto, was spotted rocking a fancy hairstyle to the Golden Globes, just like the ladies. Jared Leto has the perfect face for a man bun — supremely beautiful, and he still manages to look clean(ish), even with the pounds of hair goo required for such a look.

That’s why it came as a shock to many when he premiered a manly braid at the awards show, instead of the updo we’ve all grown to loathe/love/take Snapchats of in the streets.

While there are man buns a plenty, even on Pinterest, the jury’s still out on the man braid. Sure, it shows that your man has a plethora of hair products, guaranteeing that you’ll never need to walk of shame, but the man bun screams careless Brooklynite who spent hours crafting the perfectly unkempt persona, while the man braid is a little more high-maintenance hipster.

A man braid involves serious upkeep, and it means that the gentleman in question either has a girlfriend or a professional hair stylist always on call, because he did not learn to braid on his own. While lumbersexuals like Leto are well known for their man buns, I can’t see them getting down with the man braid — too much effort, and not enough return (because it’s just a little too feminine, unfortch).

You want a boyfriend who’s lumbersexual, not metro — and the man braid is veering towards the perfectly coiffed, Ryan Seacrest’s of the world. Let’s be honest, here (we’re all friends). No one wants a boyfriend with better hair than them, and Leto’s luscious locks are verging on shampoo commercial worthy.

[Images via Instagram]