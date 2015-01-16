Pro-tip for just about anyone-do not ask someone you’ve just met if they did or did not wear underwear. But that’s just one of the prying, totally inappropriate questions lobbed at female celebrities UpWorthy has compiled in this supercut. Scarlett Johansson heavy because she’s known for speaking up when a line of questioning is out of line (or just super boring), the clips also features cutting comebacks from Anne Hathaway and Cate Blanchett. Though the red carpet has become a defacto fashion show for men and women warranting dress questions (the guys get asked designer questions too, they just are all in pretty much the same outfit), UpWorthy does get one thing right- when talking about their film roles and their acting craft actresses deserve to be asked better questions.

[youtube=http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nRnVpPwyJWg&w=560&h=315]