YouTube beauty gurus are everywhere this day. In fact, if I were a middle schooler in the YouTube days, I feel sure I would have taught people how to apply gobs of glitter to their face… but that doesn’t mean that anyone should’ve trusted me.

While most of these beauty girls all look the same — pretty in a boring way, contoured to the extreme, this biddie is different. She doesn’t buy mascara from Walgreens, she buys Oreos there and turns them into mascara. DIY hack done. It’s unclear why you’d ever need to create this, and I can’t help but wonder if bugs will flock to her face. You have to give her props for creating DIY hacks that are actually different… even if they’re straight up insane.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qL0k6VhuaME&w=600&h=315%5D