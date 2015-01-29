Say Goodbye To Kate Spade Saturday

Like C. Wonder, Kate Spade Saturday is dunzo. Say goodbye to overpriced prints, poppy patterns, and adorable workplace dresses that are actually appropriate for millennials. Saturday was supposed to be Kate Spade, only younger and hipper. Unfortunately, while it was less expensive, it was still way too pricey for most of its target audience. Luckily, the end of Saturday means that some serious sales are coming our way. Finally, a Kate Spade price point I can agree with.

Better pick out everything you want now, so you’ll be ready when the real sales get started.

VIEW GALLERY

[Images via Instagram]