What do college girls love? Other than dance floor make outs, saying they’re “studying” when they’re really Facebook stalking, and a good crop top? Statement necklaces and makeup, of course. Luckily, two brands that are amazing at both are pairing up — Benefit and BaubleBar. This is almost as fabulous as when Lilly Pulitzer and Target announced their latest venture. This gift set works for everybody. It’s basically like Bath & Body Works spray being the perfect gift for any occasion when you were younger, only chic.

Who needs Valentine’s Day when you could have the best Galentine’s Day ever with these adorable gift sets? The three are Sparkle, Shine & All Things Fine, Real Romance & A Rosy Future, and Love, Luck, & Long Lashes. They all have one or two classic Benefit products, along with the perfect matching BaubleBar accessory.