Purple Lipsticks: 10 Must-have Designer & Cheap Lipsticks

Pantone, the leading authority on all things color, released it’s color of the 2015 year in the latter part of 2014. The color, Marsala, is a gorgeous mauve/berry shade that fits excellently in the purple family. Marsala (and similar shades) aren’t only great for flowers and interior design; the color of the year and it’s purple cousins make for amazing lip colors as well. Contrary to popular belief, purple lippies are not just a Fall/Winter staple. Purples can also be worn at any time of the year, by any and every complexion. From fair to dark, there is a color in the purple family for all everyone. Purple lip glosses, lipsticks, and even lip stains can be worn year round and with this extensive list (in every price range) you’ll always have a ton of colors to choose from.

P.S.- Shout out to my mom for the awesome title! Hey Dawn!

