Hey Karen, what’d you find this week on Pinterest?

I’m glad you asked! From this week forward, I will be doing a series of Weekly Pinterest Finds. From recipes to clothes to hairstyles, every week I’ll be creating a list of 10 cool things I’ve found on the amazing website that is Pinterest.

This week’s spotlight goes to party food: mini appetizers and food you can eat on a stick! My love of tiny things, party ideas, and party food led me to this search and boy am I glad I came across it! Serve any of these delicious (and adorable) miniature party snacks at your next sorority rush or organization meeting. Check out this cool list and let me know what your favs are in the comment section.

Happy Pinning!